Zee Entertainment Shares Jump 4% As Board Approves Rs 2,300-Crore Fundraising Plan

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped nearly 4% in early trade after the opening bell on Thursday, June 11, after the media company's board approved a fundraising plan worth Rs 2,300 crore. The decision was taken at a board meeting held on June 10, 2026, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges. The funds will support the company's strategic and business initiatives, according to a regulatory filing by the media company to the stock exchanges.

Zee Entertainment shares opened at Rs 103 against a previous close of Rs 102.93 and extended gains by 4% to hit an intraday high of Rs 107.80 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 2.72% higher at Rs 105.73 against a 0.04% drop to 23,205.45 in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index. The stock has gained 17% in one month and on a year-to-date basis, btu has shed 20% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 10,146.93 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Zee did not disclose the specific route through which the capital would be raised.The media and entertainment company said the proposed capital raise will be undertaken in one or more phases or tranches. According to the exchange filing, the board has not yet finalised the exact mode of fundraising and will continue discussions on the available options. The company stated that it would deliberate further on various fundraising alternatives before arriving at a final decision regarding the structure and execution of the capital raise.

"We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. June 10, 2026, has approved the raising of capital by the Company of minimum Rs. 2,300 Crores (Two Thousand Three Hundred Crores) in one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives. Further, the Board decided to deliberate further on options for raising funds," it said in an exchange filing.

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