Crime Glorified? Why OTT Release Of 'Lawrence of Punjab' Is Stalled; ZEE5 Moves Delhi High Court

The digital premiere of the controversial docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab' has hit a significant legal setback. Just days before its scheduled release on April 27, the Centre intervened, banning the release on ZEE5 due to concerns over the glorification of organised crime.

The day before the government's decision, Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to ban the show. He argued that the series would laud the "gangster culture".

The Centre then advised halting the release of the docuseries based on the copy from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, advising ZEE5 not to release the show.

However, the streaming giant has moved the Delhi High Court, setting the stage for a legal battle.

Lawrence Of Punjab - Controversial Series

Directed by Raghav Darr and backed by Raghav Khanna under the banner of Riverland Entertainment, the series is said to use Lawrence Bishnoi as a case study.

The makers of the series said, as reported by ANI, "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences."

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However, after being surrounded by political pressure, it was advised not to release the series.

An extract from the I&B Ministry's letter reportedly stated: "Further, Punjab Police has informed that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage, and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. It is further informed that the documentary has the potential to negatively influence youth by normalising or romanticising organised crime; undermine ongoing law enforcement efforts against gangsterism; and disturb public order, thereby vitiating the law and order situation in the State. Punjab Police has informed that given the sensitivity of gangster-related issues in Punjab and the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions, the release of the series is likely to lead to heightened tensions and adverse law and order implications."

ZEE5 Moves Delhi High Court

On Friday, ZEE5 informed the Delhi High Court that it plans to take legal recourse after the Centre's advisory against the docuseries.

The court was listening to a separate request from Lawrence Bishnoi himself asking to halt the docuseries as it violates his legal rights. However, since his counsel did not show up for the hearing, Justice Kaurav moved the case to April 27.

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Lawrence Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in a Gujarat jail following multiple criminal charges. Apart from being the main accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, he also made headlines for planning attacks on Salman Khan in response to the Bollywood icon's blackbuck poaching case.

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