SRK's Manager Pooja Gurnani Buys Three Flats Worth Rs 38 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra: Report

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Gurnani along with her husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three sea-facing apartments on Carter Road in plush Bandra area, Mumbai for a combined Rs 38.21 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transactions involve three identical sea-facing flats in "Varun", a luxury residential project developed by Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited. Each apartment was priced at Rs 12.73 crore and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces, taking the total parking allocation to six. According to the documents, the building is currently under construction, with possession scheduled for Dec. 31, 2028, as reported by Business Standard.

Apartment Details

Each of the three apartments which are located on the 16th and 17th floors, has a carpet area of 1,511 sq ft and a balcony area of 81 sq ft. All three units were registered on the same day on April 21, 2026.

On a carpet-area basis, the purchase price is roughly around Rs 84,000 per sq ft, placing the deals firmly at the upper end of Bandra's residential market. Carter Road is among Mumbai's most sought-after addresses, known for sea-facing views, scarce supply and consistent demand from high-net-worth individuals and prominent figures from the film and business communities.

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Stamp Duty

The total stamp duty paid across the three deals exceeded Rs 2.16 crore, with individual payments ranging between Rs 63.6 lakh and Rs 76.4 lakh per apartment, Business Standard reported quoting documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The building is under-construction under the redevelopment model. "The developer is redeveloping the old 'Varun' building after acquiring the development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited," CRE Matrix said, as quoted by Business Standard.

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