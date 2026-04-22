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Are Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati Set To Star In Chandoo Mondeti's Historical Thriller? What We Know

The film will reportedly be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the talented Telugu filmmaker who was hailed for his work in the blockbuster Karthikeya 2. With this historical thriller, Mondeti is said to be stepping up with his visionary narrative.

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Are Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati Set To Star In Chandoo Mondeti's Historical Thriller? What We Know
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati starred in films like Baby (2015) and Housefull 4 (2019).
Photo Source: Instagram

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Telugu icon Rana Daggubati are reportedly set to reunite for a grand historical thriller. The pan-India film, which is generating massive excitement across the industry, is reportedly made on a big budget. Fans of both stars are awaiting official confirmation, as the film is expected to be a major cinematic event.

The film will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the talented Telugu filmmaker who was hailed for his work in the blockbuster Karthikeya 2. With this historical thriller, Mondeti is said to be stepping up with his visionary narrative.

Moreover, for Mondeti, this film is expected to bring together Bollywood and Telugu cinemas. The project is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, ensuring a grand, pan-India presentation.

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Story

As per reports, the film is a historical thriller set against the mystical and culturally rich backdrop of Ujjain, an ancient city that has spiritual and historical significance. The story is expected to blend together ancient mysteries, drama, and intense action, showcasing Mondeti's signature style of mystery thrillers and mythology. While the exact plot details are not revealed yet, the film is described as a grand-scale production with storytelling like Karthikeya 2.

Star Cast And Reunion Buzz

Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati are reportedly back in lead roles. The two stars previously worked in films like Baby (2015) and Housefull 4 (2019). Akshay is known for his versatility and powerful screen presence. Meanwhile, Rana is also known for his prominent acting skills in projects across Bollywood and Telugu cinema.

Moreover, as per reports from 123Telugu, a top actor is also said to have a cameo in the film. Details are kept under wraps, further igniting excitement among fans of both industries. With two renowned actors from different film industries, the film is expected to perform exceptionally well by bringing together a massive pan-Indian audience.

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Bhooth Bangla at the box office. Within four days of its theatrical release, the horror-comedy had crossed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 100 crore.

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Rana was recently seen in Kaantha alongside Dulquer Salmaan, which was set in 1950s Madras. The actor is also speculated to join the cast of Rishab Shetty's film Jai Hanuman.

Pinkvilla, however, reported that this news about the two big acting superstars isn't true. The report said a representative  from Akshay Kumar's camp said that the rumours very "not true" and they are "fake".

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