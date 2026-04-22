Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'Much Appreciate': Trump Claims Iran Stayed Death Penalty Of Eight Women On His Request

US president says Tehran responded to his direct request amid the sensitive diplomatic backdrop.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
'Much Appreciate': Trump Claims Iran Stayed Death Penalty Of Eight Women On His Request
File image of US President Donald Trump
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran has halted the execution of eight women protesters following his personal appeal, calling the development “very good news” in a post on Truth Social.

According to Trump, four of the women will be released immediately, while the remaining four will serve a one-month prison sentence instead of facing the death penalty.

“Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed,” he wrote. “Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison.”

ALSO READ : White House 'All Clear' After Security Alert Prompts Brief Media Evacuation

He further thanked Iranian authorities, adding, “I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request… and terminated the planned execution.”

The statement came after Trump had publicly urged Iranian leadership to spare the women.

In an earlier post, he shared images of the alleged detainees and appealed directly to Tehran, saying, “Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

The intervention reportedly took place against the backdrop of fragile diplomatic engagements, with ceasefire discussions and broader negotiations said to be at a critical stage.

However, there has been no immediate official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the claims.

ALSO READ : Oil Bears Go All-In: $430-Million Shorts Placed Before Trump's Ceasefire Extension

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Kingsley Coman Hat-Trick Powers Al Nassr Into AFC Champions League Two Final With 5-1 Win Over Al Ahli

Kingsley Coman Hat-Trick Powers Al Nassr Into AFC Champions League Two Final With 5-1 Win Over Al Ahli

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source