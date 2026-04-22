'Much Appreciate': Trump Claims Iran Stayed Death Penalty Of Eight Women On His Request

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran has halted the execution of eight women protesters following his personal appeal, calling the development “very good news” in a post on Truth Social.

According to Trump, four of the women will be released immediately, while the remaining four will serve a one-month prison sentence instead of facing the death penalty.

“Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed,” he wrote. “Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison.”

ALSO READ : White House 'All Clear' After Security Alert Prompts Brief Media Evacuation

He further thanked Iranian authorities, adding, “I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request… and terminated the planned execution.”

The statement came after Trump had publicly urged Iranian leadership to spare the women.

In an earlier post, he shared images of the alleged detainees and appealed directly to Tehran, saying, “Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

The intervention reportedly took place against the backdrop of fragile diplomatic engagements, with ceasefire discussions and broader negotiations said to be at a critical stage.

However, there has been no immediate official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the claims.

ALSO READ : Oil Bears Go All-In: $430-Million Shorts Placed Before Trump's Ceasefire Extension

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.