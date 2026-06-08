Are Small Cars Back? Maruti's Record May Share Gain Suggests Tide May Be Turning

Maruti Suzuki's sharpest market share gain in recent memory is raising a question the Indian passenger vehicle industry has not had to ask for a while: are small cars back? The country's largest carmaker cornered 40.97% of passenger vehicle sales in May, up from 37.87% a year ago.

Total passenger vehicle retails hit their best-ever May at 4,02,591 units, a robust 23.25% year-on-year expansion. With Maruti's portfolio skewing heavier toward entry and mid segments than most rivals, the jump in share is being read by dealers as at least a partial signal that demand is no longer exclusively a sport utility vehicle or SUV story.

FADA's dealer survey lends weight to that reading. FADA President C S Vigneshwar noted that dealers pointed to "a small-car revival co-existing with a sustained SUV mix" in May, a notable shift in tone from the SUV-dominated narrative that has defined the market for the better part of three years.

SUVs had accounted for 65-66% of total PV sales as recently as mid-FY26. Whether May marks a genuine inflection or a one-month blip driven by rural affordability and the fuel-price shock will only become clearer when SIAM's segment-wise wholesale data lands in the coming days.



Rural Sales In High Gear

What is clear is that the rural engine is firing hard. Rural PV growth clocked 30.35% year-on-year against urban's 18.80%, with entry-level and compact models tending to index higher in rural and semi-urban markets, which would explain much of Maruti's outperformance.

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Mahindra, whose portfolio is concentrated at the SUV end, slipped to 12.75% market share from 14.22% a year ago. Hyundai eased to 11.48% from 12.55%. Tata Motors bucked the broader trend, growing share to 13.80% from 12.21% and closing the gap on Mahindra to under a percentage point in what is shaping up as a tight contest for the number two slot. Kia lifted share quietly to 6.12% from 5.65%, while Renault more than doubled its volumes year-on-year to 4,217 units, albeit off a low base.

Record Run For EVs, Courtesy Fuel Price Hikes



May also marked a watershed for alternative powertrains. Overall EV penetration across all vehicle categories crossed 11% for the first time, with PV EV share rising to 6.63% from 4.51% a year ago. CNG's share in PV retails climbed to 23.34% from 19.93%, taking overall alternative fuel share in the segment past 38%. FADA attributed the shift directly to the May fuel-price revision, with dealers reporting a visible uptick in enquiries for non-petrol options almost immediately after the hike.

On the inventory front, PV channel stocks edged up to 31-33 days at month-end from 28-30 days in April, moving away from FADA's recommended 21-day benchmark. The association urged OEMs to maintain dispatch discipline through June's seasonally softer window to keep channel stocks aligned with retail demand.

SIAM's May wholesale data, which will provide a fuller segment-wise breakup of small cars versus SUVs, is awaited.

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