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Are Small Cars Back? Maruti's Record May Share Gain Suggests Tide May Be Turning

Data for May shows that Tata Motors has gained ground on Mahindra As passenger vehicle sales have hit an all-time high even as fuel prices surge.

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Are Small Cars Back? Maruti's Record May Share Gain Suggests Tide May Be Turning

Maruti Suzuki's sharpest market share gain in recent memory is raising a question the Indian passenger vehicle industry has not had to ask for a while: are small cars back? The country's largest carmaker cornered 40.97% of passenger vehicle sales in May, up from 37.87% a year ago.

Total passenger vehicle retails hit their best-ever May at 4,02,591 units, a robust 23.25% year-on-year expansion. With Maruti's portfolio skewing heavier toward entry and mid segments than most rivals, the jump in share is being read by dealers as at least a partial signal that demand is no longer exclusively a sport utility vehicle or SUV story.

FADA's dealer survey lends weight to that reading. FADA President C S Vigneshwar noted that dealers pointed to "a small-car revival co-existing with a sustained SUV mix" in May, a notable shift in tone from the SUV-dominated narrative that has defined the market for the better part of three years.

SUVs had accounted for 65-66% of total PV sales as recently as mid-FY26. Whether May marks a genuine inflection or a one-month blip driven by rural affordability and the fuel-price shock will only become clearer when SIAM's segment-wise wholesale data lands in the coming days.

Rural Sales In High Gear

What is clear is that the rural engine is firing hard. Rural PV growth clocked 30.35% year-on-year against urban's 18.80%, with entry-level and compact models tending to index higher in rural and semi-urban markets, which would explain much of Maruti's outperformance.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launched: Price, Features, Mileage, Colours & Other Details

Mahindra, whose portfolio is concentrated at the SUV end, slipped to 12.75% market share from 14.22% a year ago. Hyundai eased to 11.48% from 12.55%. Tata Motors bucked the broader trend, growing share to 13.80% from 12.21% and closing the gap on Mahindra to under a percentage point in what is shaping up as a tight contest for the number two slot. Kia lifted share quietly to 6.12% from 5.65%, while Renault more than doubled its volumes year-on-year to 4,217 units, albeit off a low base.

Record Run For EVs, Courtesy Fuel Price Hikes

May also marked a watershed for alternative powertrains. Overall EV penetration across all vehicle categories crossed 11% for the first time, with PV EV share rising to 6.63% from 4.51% a year ago. CNG's share in PV retails climbed to 23.34% from 19.93%, taking overall alternative fuel share in the segment past 38%. FADA attributed the shift directly to the May fuel-price revision, with dealers reporting a visible uptick in enquiries for non-petrol options almost immediately after the hike.

On the inventory front, PV channel stocks edged up to 31-33 days at month-end from 28-30 days in April, moving away from FADA's recommended 21-day benchmark. The association urged OEMs to maintain dispatch discipline through June's seasonally softer window to keep channel stocks aligned with retail demand.

SIAM's May wholesale data, which will provide a fuller segment-wise breakup of small cars versus SUVs, is awaited.

ALSO READ: Big June Discounts On Cars: Hyundai, Maruti, Tata Offer Savings Of Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh

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