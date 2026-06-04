Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launched: Price, Features, Mileage, Colours & Other Details

Maruti Suzuki unveiled on Thursday the WagonR Flex Fuel, which it called India's first flex-fuel passenger car. The vehicle is designed to run on higher ethanol blends, including E85, offering an alternative option to conventional petrol vehicles.

The company said flex-fuel technology can help reduce dependence on imported crude oil and support India's energy security goals. The launch event was attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri.

“A new chapter in sustainable mobility begins. Designed to adapt to ethanol blends and deliver seamless performance with greater fuel flexibility,” Maruti Suzuki shared about the model's launch.

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Key Features Of WagonR Flex Fuel

The WagonR Flex Fuel, a version of its popular hatchback, is capable of running on E85 fuel. This means a fuel blend containing 85% ethanol. On the exterior, the WagonR Flex Fuel largely retains the design of the standard WagonR. At the front, it features similar design with large squared halogen headlamps, a short bonnet and a horizontal grille with a chrome strip and honeycomb pattern, CarDekho reported.

The bumper gets a wide air dam along with fog lamps housed in black surrounds. From the side, the hatchback continues with its tall-boy, boxy silhouette and large windows, helping maximise cabin space. It also rides on 14-inch alloy wheels, the report added.

According to reports, the model comes with several hardware and software upgrades over the standard petrol variant. These include ethanol-compatible components and a revised engine calibration system. Its powertrain management system can automatically adjust fuel injection and combustion settings according to the ethanol content, helping maintain performance, efficiency and engine durability, the report added.

Availability

Puri, who is the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister, said at the event that the infrastructure to support flex-fuel vehicles is being developed across the country. He announced that 50 to 100 E85 fuel dispensing outlets will initially be set up in the NCR and Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridors. The network is expected to expand to around 500 outlets by December this year and further grow to nearly 5,000 outlets across major cities by the end of next year.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to share more details about the WagonR Flex Fuel, including its technical specifications, pricing and availability, soon. Reports indicate that the Wagon R flex-fuel may be launched at an ex-showroom price of around Rs 8 lakh.

ALSO READ: Gadkari Predicts Drop In Ethanol Prices, Bets On Isobutanol To Replace Diesel

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