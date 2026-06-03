Gadkari Predicts Drop In Ethanol Prices, Bets On Isobutanol To Replace Diesel

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that ethanol prices are expected to decline further as the government works to expand biofuel adoption and address tax-related hurdles.

Speaking at an industry event, Gadkari said discussions are underway to rationalise goods-and-services-tax rates on ethanol-blended fuels. Currently, fuels containing less than 20% ethanol attract 5% GST, while blends with more than 20% ethanol are taxed at 18%.

"The finance minister has said we'll take this up in the next GST Council meeting," Gadkari said, adding that reducing the tax burden could help narrow the price gap between ethanol and petrol.

The minister also revealed that work is underway on isobutanol fuel, which he described as a potential direct replacement for diesel in the future.

Highlighting developments in the aviation sector, Gadkari said: "The era of sustainable aviation fuel is here," adding that airlines could soon begin adopting sustainable aviation fuel at scale. He said an aviation-turbine-fuel price stabilisation fund could support the transition.

Gadkari also asserted that India has sufficient food grain and water resources to support the country's growing biofuel ambitions.

(This is a developing story)

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