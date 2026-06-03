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1% Shift In Annual Petrol Car Sales To Ethanol Can Save Rs 195 Crore In Forex: Hardeep Puri

Petroleum minister says wider adoption of flex-fuel vehicles and E85 ethanol could cut fuel import dependence while lowering costs for consumers.

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1% Shift In Annual Petrol Car Sales To Ethanol Can Save Rs 195 Crore In Forex: Hardeep Puri
Puri said the launch of mass-market flex-fuel mobility marks a significant step in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported oil.
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A 1% shift in India's annual petrol vehicle sales to ethanol-powered vehicles could generate foreign exchange savings of nearly Rs 195 crore during an ethanol supply year, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Puri said the launch of mass-market flex-fuel mobility marks a significant step in India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and promote cleaner transportation alternatives.

The minister said E85 fuel, a blend containing up to 85% ethanol, will be made available through designated dispensing stations across the country. He added that E85 would be "substantially cheaper than normal fuel," making it an attractive option for consumers.

"Mass market flex fuel mobility has begun today," Puri said, highlighting the government's push to expand the use of domestically produced biofuels.

(This is a developing story)

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