Big June Discounts On Cars: Hyundai, Maruti, Tata Offer Savings Of Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh

Are you planning to buy a new car? If yes, leading automobile retail companies, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. have rolled out attractive discounts and benefits for the month of June.

The company offers cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, loyalty rewards, and corporate benefits, with total savings reaching as high as Rs 2.15 lakh on select models.

The offer is valid till June 30. Check the deals on your favourite vehicles:

Hyundai June 2026 Discounts

The company is offering discounts across several popular models, including Hyundai's hatchback, sedan and SUV portfolio.

The Hyundai Creta leads the list and customers can save up to Rs 1.05 lakh on select Creta petrol variants. The Grand i10 Nios follows with offers worth up to Rs 80,000, while buyers of the i20 hatchback can save up to Rs 65,000.

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The Verna sedan is available with benefits of up to Rs 55,000, whereas the Exter compact SUV attracts offers worth up to Rs 40,000.

In addition, Hyundai has introduced an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 65,000 on select models. The company is also providing finance schemes such as up to 100% on-road funding, up to 50% waiver on processing fees and a complete waiver on foreclosure charges.

Maruti Suzuki June 2026 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki's Nexa range is carrying some of the biggest discounts in the market this month. The company is offering total benefits of up to Rs 2.15 lakh on the Invicto MPV, making it the highest-discounted vehicle among the offers announced for June.

The Grand Vitara SUV is available with benefits ranging between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.35 lakh on petrol variants. Strong Hybrid variants attract additional road-tax benefits in Delhi, taking total savings up to Rs 1.85 lakh along with extended warranty packages.

Among other models, the Ignis is available with benefits of up to Rs 45,000, while the Baleno and XL6 attract offers of up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000, respectively. Customers can also avail savings of up to Rs 45,000 on the Jimny and up to Rs 25,000 on select variants of the Fronx.

These offers include exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, loyalty rewards and corporate benefits, depending on the model and variant.

Tata Motors June 2026 Discounts

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on several passenger vehicles during June. The company said the offers apply to most 2026 model-year vehicles, excluding the Punch and the recently updated Tiago facelift.

The highest benefits are available on the Nexon and Curvv, with savings of up to Rs 55,000 on both models. Tata is also offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on the diesel variants of the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

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Other models under the discount scheme include the Altroz with benefits of up to Rs 40,000, the pre-facelift Tiago with savings of up to Rs 35,000 and the Tigor sedan with offers of up to Rs 30,000.

The benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and corporate offers. However, Tata Motors noted that buyers cannot combine corporate discounts with consumer schemes.

In a nutshell, the highest discount this June is available on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto with benefits of up to Rs 2.15 lakh, while Hyundai is offering up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Creta and Tata Motors is providing benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on the Nexon and Curvv.

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