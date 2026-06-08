Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27, Siri Overhaul, Hardware Teases, Keynote Time, How To Watch — All You Need To Know

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 is hours away, with its main keynote on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). The event continues through Friday, June 12, and will showcase the first previews of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27, along with various developer sessions and possibly some sneak peeks into new hardware. One of the major highlights of the keynote will likely be Siri 2.0 — a more intelligent Siri powered by AI.

How To Watch Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote

Viewers can stream the keynote live on:

What To Expect At Apple WWDC 2026

AI-Powered Siri Overhaul

Apple is expected to unveil a major AI upgrade for Siri during the keynote. The new version will leverage a partnership with Google's Gemini model, transforming Siri into a more capable AI agent. It should understand on-screen context, handle complex tasks autonomously — such as editing images or sharing files — and operate more like recent AI assistants. A dedicated Siri app is also anticipated.

iOS 27 And Other New Operating Systems

WWDC will preview the upcoming fall updates: iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. These releases are expected to introduce expanded Apple Intelligence features, including natural language processing that allows users to create shortcuts and automate tasks more intuitively.

For watchOS 27, a cleaner, simplified watch face design for the Ultra model is rumoured. On the visionOS side, new accessibility options — such as eye-movement control for wheelchairs — may be highlighted.

A new Visual Intelligence mode reportedly in the Camera app would let users identify objects through a dedicated interface. The Photos app could gain smart improvement suggestions, automated cleanup, and an AI editor that follows conversational commands for complex edits. Tools like Extend (generative fill-style), Enhance (colour and lighting adjustments), and Reframe (perspective changes using spatial data) are also expected.

Image Playground is slated for upgrades, including higher-quality generation, better style controls, improved consistency for recurring subjects, and a natural-language-focused interface. Additional features may include smarter Genmoji suggestions and theme- or mood-based wallpaper creation.

iPhone Ultra Sneak Peak?

Although a long shot, Apple could give a faint preview of its “Ultra” iPhone lineup this year. The company's first foldable phone is widely expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro devices this fall.

Potential Hardware Teases

Other possible announcements include Apple's first security camera with Face ID authentication, a hybrid HomePod Pad combining speaker and tablet capabilities, and a refreshed Apple TV with the A17 Pro chip, enhanced AI features, and lossless audio. Updated HomePod models are expected to deliver improved Siri performance, better sound, and expanded smart home support.

On the Mac front, the Mac Mini may arrive with M5 and M5 Pro chips (starting at 512GB storage). The 24-inch iMac could receive the M5 chip with fresh colours, while a new 30-inch iMac Pro with M5 Max might celebrate Apple's 50th anniversary. The Mac Studio is rumoured to get M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors for demanding professional work.

Read more: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Aluminium Body Frame Leaked In Three Colours, Thickness And Battery Tipped

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