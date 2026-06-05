Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Aluminium Body Frame Leaked In Three Colours, Thickness And Battery Tipped

Apple's next-generation flagship — the iPhone 18 Pro Max — continues to see fresh leaks. The latest insight is into its design elements, including the aluminium frame colours and overall thickness. Three distinct colour variants for the upcoming device have allegedly surfaced. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may not see an increase in thickness, as reported earlier, compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Having said that, the next Pro Max might still be heavier, likely becasue of its larger battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Aluminium Frame Colours Leaked

According to the latest leak, the purported aluminium body frames showcase colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dark Cherry, Cloud Blue, and Black. The deep red wine-inspired hue, known as Dark Cherry, has seen increasing speculation of late and may be positioned as the standout colour for the iPhone 18 Pro range. The new leak provides Apple fans with a clearer impression of how this colour might appear in real life on the device's chassis.

Additionally, the Cloud Blue shade stands out as particularly captivating. It delivers a vibrant appearance that feels fresh and eye-catching.

iPhone 18 Pro Max To Not Get Thicker, But Battery May Be Bigger

In another news, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly maintaining thickness identical to its predecessor, coming in at a precise 8.75 mm. This detail was tipped by well-known Weibo-based leaker Ice Universe. The revelation is surprising because Ice Universe had earlier suggested that the device would end up slightly buffier.

However, insiders continue to speculate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will become the heaviest iPhone model produced so far due to various hardware modifications. It could weigh a bit more than its predecessor, pushing beyond the 240-gm mark.

Complementing these details, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has offered information about battery enhancements. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to house a larger cell with a capacity estimated between 5,100 and 5,200mAh. This represents a noticeable bump from the 5,088mAh battery found in the eSIM configuration of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2026 Wallpaper: How To Download And Set 'Glow All Out' Wallpaper For macOS

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.