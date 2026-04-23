Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Tata Capital, BEL, Jio Financial Services And Trent

Stocks of Infosys Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will catch investors' attention Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings In Focus

Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Bluestone, Choice International, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, Himadri Speciality Chemicals, IEX, Infosys, LTM, Mahindra Logistics, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.,Tata Capital, Union Bank of India. UTI AMC.

Earnings Post Market Hours

SBI Life Insurance (Q4, YoY)

Net premium income up 16% at Rs 27,684 crore versus Rs 23,861 crore.

Net profit down 1.1% at Rs 805 crore versus Rs 814 crore.

Trent (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 20.2% at Rs 4,937 crore versus Rs 4,106 crore.

Ebitda up 40% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 656 crore

Ebitda margin up 260 bps at 18.6% versus 16.0%

Net profit up 30% at Rs 455 crore versus Rs 350 crore

Tata Communications (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 9.4% at Rs 6,554 crore versus Rs 5,990 crore.

Ebitda up 14.4% at Rs 1,284 crore versus Rs 1,122 crore.

Ebitda margin up 85 bps at 19.58% versus 18.73%.

Net profit down 74.7% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 1,040.5 crore.

Note: The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For April 23: Nifty Support Slips To 24,200 As Bulls Step Back After Three-Day Rally

L&T Technology Services (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 2,858 crore versus Rs 2,787 crore.

Ebit up 5.5% at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 412 crore.

Ebit margin up 40 bps at 15.2% versus 14.8%.

Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 332 crore versus Rs 303 crore.

Delta Corp (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 11.7% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 183 crore.

Ebitda down 34.8% at Rs 27.7 crore versus Rs 42.5 crore.

Ebitda margin down 600 bps at 17.2% versus 23.2%.

Net profit down 90% at Rs 16.5 crore versus Rs 165 crore.

Oracle Financial Services (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 5.1% at Rs 2,065 crore versus Rs 1,966 crore.

Ebit up 29.5% at Rs 1,041 crore versus Rs 804 crore.

Ebit margin up 950 bps at 50.4% versus 40.9%.

Net profit up 38.1% at Rs 842 crore versus Rs 610 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Bharat Electronics: The defense public sector undertaking has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 569 crore for FY27.

The defense public sector undertaking has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 569 crore for FY27. Infosys: The IT major has entered into a strategic pact with OpenAI to drive enterprise transformation by combining OpenAI's technology with the Infosys Topaz Fabric.

The IT major has entered into a strategic pact with OpenAI to drive enterprise transformation by combining OpenAI's technology with the Infosys Topaz Fabric. Paisalo Digital: The company's board will meet on May 10 to consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The company's board will meet on May 10 to consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Reliance Communications: The CBI conducted search and seizure operations at the company's Mumbai office, confiscating records related to a historical bond issue to LIC.

The CBI conducted search and seizure operations at the company's Mumbai office, confiscating records related to a historical bond issue to LIC. Exicom Tele-Systems: The company's stake in its Dutch arm, Exicom BV, has been diluted to 92.23% following the conversion of $5.5 million worth of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) into equity.

The company's stake in its Dutch arm, Exicom BV, has been diluted to 92.23% following the conversion of $5.5 million worth of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) into equity. Jio Financial Services: The company has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Europe to offer general and health insurance in India, aiming to support the 'Insurance for All by 2047' initiative. Operations will begin post regulatory approvals.

The company has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Europe to offer general and health insurance in India, aiming to support the 'Insurance for All by 2047' initiative. Operations will begin post regulatory approvals. GNG Electronics: The company clarified that its credit rating has been upgraded to 'BBB' by CARE Ratings, and emphasized that the promoter group's KKOC operations run entirely separate from the company's core business.

The company clarified that its credit rating has been upgraded to 'BBB' by CARE Ratings, and emphasized that the promoter group's KKOC operations run entirely separate from the company's core business. Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality chain has signed agreements for two new properties—a 78-room hotel in Raipur and a 60-room hotel in Jalandhar—both to be managed by its arm, Carnation Hotels.

The hospitality chain has signed agreements for two new properties—a 78-room hotel in Raipur and a 60-room hotel in Jalandhar—both to be managed by its arm, Carnation Hotels. Reliance Industries: The company reports that its subsidiary, Jiostar, has officially merged with another group entity, IndiaCast.

The company reports that its subsidiary, Jiostar, has officially merged with another group entity, IndiaCast. Unimech Aerospace: The company and its subsidiary, Innomech, are set to acquire Hobel Bellows for Rs 450 crore. Unimech will hold a 24% stake, while Innomech will hold the remaining 76%.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: RVNL, Infosys, L&T, Bajaj Housing Finance And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.