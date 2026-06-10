'Dear Friend', 'Wise Man': Trump, Netanyahu Laud PM Modi For Longest-Serving Indian PM Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received congratulatory messages from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump after becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. PM Modi highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel in his response to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu congratulated Modi on the milestone, writing, “Congratulations, Mazel Tov, my dear friend Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.”

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Responding to the message, Modi said, “Thank you, my friend, for your most gracious wishes. I fully agree with you. India-Israel friendship will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Trump also extended his greetings, describing Modi as a “great” leader and praising his leadership on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister — and a great one he is,” Trump said.

He further described Modi as a “strong, healthy and wise man” and expressed confidence that the Indian leader would continue to enjoy “many years of greatness and success” ahead.

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The congratulatory messages from two of India's key international partners came as Modi crossed a historic political milestone, becoming the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

The achievement adds another chapter to Modi's tenure at the helm of the world's largest democracy and highlights his enduring influence on both domestic and global affairs.

The exchange of messages also reflected the warm personal rapport Modi shares with several world leaders, including Netanyahu and Trump, as India continues to deepen strategic and diplomatic engagement with major global partners.

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