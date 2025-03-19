Kingsley Coman Hat-Trick Powers Al Nassr Into AFC Champions League Two Final With 5-1 Win Over Al Ahli

Kingsley Coman delivered a decisive performance as Al Nassr marched into the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 final with a commanding 5-1 victory over Al Ahli Doha in their semi-final at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, April 22.

Al Nassr recovered from an early setback to take control of the contest, with Coman's hat-trick anchoring a dominant attacking display. Angelo Gabriel and Abdullah Al Hamddan were also on the scoresheet as the Saudi Pro League side overwhelmed their Qatari opponents despite conceding a penalty and a goal inside the opening 10 minutes.

Al Ahli had an opportunity to score early after Inigo Martinez was shown a yellow card in the 7th minute for a foul inside the penalty area. However, Julian Draxler's shot and his follow-up effort were both brilliantly blocked out by the Al Nassr keeper Bento.

Al Ahli however did open the scoring in the 10th minute, when Sekou Yansane picked up the ball on the right flank and jinked his way past Martinez to curl it into the bottom corner.

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The early lead, however, was cancelled out almost immediately. Coman restored parity just two minutes later, finishing from close range after a brilliant free-flowing move. Sadio Mane started the move as he released Angelo with a delightful trivela. Angelo lured the keeper out before setting up Coman to slam home from close range.

The momentum then shifted firmly in Al Nassr's favour as Sadio Mane again slipped in Angelo, who this time converted himself to make it 2-1 in the 23rd minute. Coman then extended the advantage deep into first-half stoppage time, finishing emphatically to give Al Nassr a two-goal cushion at the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Al Nassr dictating proceedings. Coman completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute, latching onto a through ball from Angelo and finishing into the bottom corner to effectively seal the result.

Abdullah Al Hamddan added further gloss to the scoreline in the 80th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack initiated by Angelo to make it 5-1.

Al Nassr's attacking cohesion, particularly the link-up between Angelo and Coman, proved decisive across both halves.

The emphatic margin underlined Al Nassr's status as one of the competition's strongest sides this season, as they now move within one win of continental silverware.

Jorge Jesus' side are on a 19-match winning streak and lead the Saudi Pro League table by eighth points having played a game more than Al Hilal.

Ronaldo will have his first chance of leading Al Nassr to major silverware on May 16 when they take on Gamba Osaka in the final.

The J1 League outfit came through their East Region semi-final against Bangkok United, winning 3-0 in the return leg after losing 0-1 at home.

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