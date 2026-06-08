Nvidia To Partner With LG On Humanoid Robots And Data Centers: Report

NVIDIA is partnering with South Korea's tech ​conglomerate LG Group ​on humanoid robots and ⁠data centers, CEO Jensen Huang said ​on Monday.

"We are ​working with them in ​motor technology as well as mechanical systems so ​that we can ​bring together humanoid robotics and ‌the ⁠future of robotics," he told reporters after a meeting ​with LG ​Group ⁠Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in Seoul. "We're ​also working with ​LG ⁠in architecting the future data centers," ⁠he ​said, as reported by Reuters.

"NVIDIA and LG Group are building an AI factory to accelerate LG Group's next wave of AI-driven businesses, spanning robotics, autonomous driving, data center technologies and GPU cloud services," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration will centre largely on physical AI and robotics, with plans to embed NVIDIA's Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab frameworks into LG's development processes. This will allow robots to be simulated, trained and validated in virtual environments before real-world deployment.

ALSO READ: Nvidia, Microsoft Team Up To Take On Apple In PC, Laptop Market — Here's What It Means For You

The NVIDIA's blog mentioned that LG Electronics is also assessing NVIDIA's Isaac GR00T model for use in its home and modular robots. NVIDIA said the model will enable machines with "humanlike reasoning and the ability to execute complex tasks." The companies additionally intend to co-develop reference robots within the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T ecosystem.

To tackle the issue of limited high-quality robotics training data, LG is building a physical AI data factory to support both Korean and global robotics and industrial AI players. NVIDIA said this effort will leverage its Cosmos world foundation models to generate and enhance synthetic datasets.

The partnership will also extend beyond robotics into AI infrastructure and data centre capabilities. LG Electronics plans to deepen work on cooling solutions and modular system designs aligned with NVIDIA's DSX AI factory platform. The companies said the initiative would help enable "the rapid deployment of scalable, high-performance supercomputing infrastructure" while addressing power, thermal and rollout needs of future liquid-cooled AI factories, according to a report in ANI.

In mobility, the two firms will jointly advance technologies spanning advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving and software-defined vehicles.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Says Selloff In Tech Stocks Is A Buying Opportunity

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.