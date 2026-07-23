Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's Political Drama Opens Strong Across India

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has kicked off its theatrical run with a solid opening across India. The political action drama witnessed a strong response in its home market, particularly in Tamil-speaking regions, while also attracting audiences in Hindi and Telugu circuits. The film has been released on a massive scale and continues to draw footfalls across theatres.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned an estimated Rs 24.67 crore India net on its opening day so far. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 29.11 crore, while the final first-day figures are yet to be reported. It is currently running across 10,203 shows nationwide.

Tamil Version Leads The Opening Day Performance

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's opening-day earnings, collecting an estimated Rs 22.33 crore net with an overall occupancy of 57.0% across 6,070 shows.

Among major centres, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 97.0%, followed by Trichy with 94.3%, Coimbatore at 91.7%, Vellore at 91.0% and Salem at 86.0%. Madurai also registered a healthy 73.3% occupancy, while Bengaluru recorded 49.0%.

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Hindi And Telugu Markets

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version collected an estimated Rs 1.08 crore net on Day 1 with an overall occupancy of 10.0% across 2,981 shows. Among Hindi-speaking markets, Hyderabad recorded the highest occupancy at 36.0%, followed by Bengaluru at 27.3% and Lucknow at 14.0%.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned an estimated Rs 1.26 crore net from 1,152 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 27.0%.

Overall Day 1 Performance

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan registered an overall India net collection of Rs 24.67 crore on its opening day. The Tamil version remained the driving force behind the film's performance, while the Hindi and Telugu releases added to the nationwide total. The final Day 1 box office figures are expected to be updated after late-night shows are accounted for.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action drama that marks Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey. The story follows Vetri Kondan, an upright former police officer who takes on corruption, political manipulation and abuse of power while emerging as the voice of ordinary people.

The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Narain in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on Thursday, July 23, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay's Fans Dance, Celebrate As Tamil Nadu CM's Film Hits Theatres, Call It A Festival Day

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