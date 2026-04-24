IPL 2026 Points Table: Kohli's 81 Powers RCB To Second Spot As Sudharsan's Century Goes In Vain For GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru always looked in control during their succesful chase of 206 against Gujarat Titans, reaching the target with seven balls and five wickets to spare in Match 34 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli put on another chasing masterclass, scoring 81 off 44 balls, putting RCB in the driver's seat after Sai Sudharsan's 100 off 58 helped GT post 205/3.

Kohli set the tone early despite being dropped off the first ball he faced, stitching a decisive 115-run second-wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who struck 55 off 27. During the course of his innings Kohli also became the first player to score 800 IPL boundaries and the third player to hit 300 IPL sixes.

Even when RCB slipped from 141/2 to 173/5, the chase remained well within reach with Krunal Pandya (23* off 12) and Tim David (10* off 9) closing it out calmly.

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Earlier, Sudharsan scored his third IPL century, becoming the fastest player to reach 2000 IPL runs, breaking Chris Gayle's long-standing record. Jason Holder provided a late burst, including an 18-run final over to power GT past 200.

The win powers RCB up to second spot on the IPL 2026 points table while leaving GT in the bottom half in seventh position.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after RCB vs GT:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 0 1 11 1.42 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 7 5 2 0 10 1.101 3 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 5 2 0 10 0.79 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 4 3 0 8 0.82 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 3 4 0 6 0.118 6 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.13 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.79 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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