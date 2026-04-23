'Like-For-Like?' Fans Question MI After Shardul Thakur Replaces Mitchell Santner As Concussion Sub

Mumbai Indians' decision to bring in Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute for Mitchell Santner during their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 23 has stirred debate over the interpretation of the league's replacement rules.

The incident occurred in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium, when Santner landed awkwardly while completing a diving catch in the deep. Initial medical attention appeared to focus on his shoulder, with Santner spotted in the dugout with ice strapped to his left shoulder.

However, during a rocky second innings for the home side, MI named Thakur as Santner's concussion substitute, a move that allowed the seam-bowling all-rounder to bat at No. 8 and remain fully involved in the contest.

Under IPL regulations, concussion substitutes are permitted only in cases of a confirmed or suspected concussion, with the replacement required to be “like-for-like” in terms of role.

The rule is distinct from the BCCI's “Serious Injury Replacement” provision, introduced for domestic multi-day competitions, which hasn't been extended to the IPL yet.

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With the match referee approving the substitution, the move stands within the current framework of IPL rules. But the episode has again highlighted a perceived grey area where “suspected concussion” could potentially be used to facilitate a full playing replacement in the absence of a broader injury substitution rule.

Fans React: ‘Tactical Sub Disguised As Concussion?'

The decision quickly drew strong reactions across social media, with a section of fans questioning both the medical basis and competitive fairness of the substitution.

Shardul thakur is concussion sub for Santner..how is shoulder injury counted as concussion..does Santner have brain in the shoulder?

Classic Mumbai indian cheating pic.twitter.com/hBATPCRtgx — Archer (@poserarcher) April 23, 2026

Santner got Injured on the field while taking a catch and Shardul coming in as confusion Sub super guys excellent from MI — Sathish (@thalapathysk65) April 23, 2026

How can Shardul come as concussion for Santner ? As he hasn't got a concussion rather got shoulder injury while taking a catch — @sonyjamesv (@sonyjamesv) April 23, 2026

Some fans questioned the use of Shardul in particular, asking why it wasn't Corbin Bosch.

How on Earth does MI get a concussion sub with Santner having a Shoulder injury? What kind of a Joke is this?



The bigger joke - why is Shardul Thakur the guy walking in? Why not Corbin Bosch?#MIvCSK — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) April 23, 2026

Fans also questioned the 'special treatment' dished out to MI, while appealing to the BCCI to bring in a 'Serious Injury Replacement' rule for the IPL.

Wait... Heard that Shardul Thakur has replaced Mitchell Santner as a concussion replacement for Mumbai Indians? But Santner's injury was to his shoulder, not his head! How does that even qualify under IPL rules?



MI once again showing their massive power and getting special… — Bouncer X (@bouncrX) April 23, 2026

What a comedy. Shardul Thakur is a concussion substitute when Santner is injured his shoulder while taking the catch. Be fair for all teams. Give a injury replacement with injury checked by neutral physio. — XAVIJOS (@JOSEPHXAVIER77) April 23, 2026

The controversy did nothing to alter the result of the match, with MI suffering their biggest loss in IPL history, losing by 103 runs. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101* fired CSK to 207/6, a total they comfortably defended led by their spin twins of Akeal Hosein (4/17) and Noor Ahmed (2/24)



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