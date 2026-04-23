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'Like-For-Like?' Fans Question MI After Shardul Thakur Replaces Mitchell Santner As Concussion Sub

Mitchell Santner suffered what looked like a shoulder injury after taking a sharp diving catch at Wankhede but was later replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute, triggering debate over IPL rules.

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'Like-For-Like?' Fans Question MI After Shardul Thakur Replaces Mitchell Santner As Concussion Sub
Shardul Thakur replaced Mitchell Santner as a concussion substitute.
Photo Source: PTI

Mumbai Indians' decision to bring in Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute for Mitchell Santner during their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 23 has stirred debate over the interpretation of the league's replacement rules.

The incident occurred in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium, when Santner landed awkwardly while completing a diving catch in the deep. Initial medical attention appeared to focus on his shoulder, with Santner spotted in the dugout with ice strapped to his left shoulder.

However, during a rocky second innings for the home side, MI named Thakur as Santner's concussion substitute, a move that allowed the seam-bowling all-rounder to bat at No. 8 and remain fully involved in the contest.

Under IPL regulations, concussion substitutes are permitted only in cases of a confirmed or suspected concussion, with the replacement required to be “like-for-like” in terms of role. 

The rule is distinct from the BCCI's “Serious Injury Replacement” provision, introduced for domestic multi-day competitions, which hasn't been extended to the IPL yet.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Brings Up Ton On Last Ball, Powers CSK To Formidable 207/6 Against MI — Watch

With the match referee approving the substitution, the move stands within the current framework of IPL rules. But the episode has again highlighted a perceived grey area where “suspected concussion” could potentially be used to facilitate a full playing replacement in the absence of a broader injury substitution rule.

Fans React: ‘Tactical Sub Disguised As Concussion?'

The decision quickly drew strong reactions across social media, with a section of fans questioning both the medical basis and competitive fairness of the substitution.

Some fans questioned the use of Shardul in particular, asking why it wasn't Corbin Bosch.

Fans also questioned the 'special treatment' dished out to MI, while appealing to the BCCI to bring in a 'Serious Injury Replacement' rule for the IPL. 

The controversy did nothing to alter the result of the match, with MI suffering their biggest loss in IPL history, losing by 103 runs. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101* fired CSK to 207/6, a total they comfortably defended led by their spin twins of Akeal Hosein (4/17) and Noor Ahmed (2/24) 

ALSO READ | Big Blow For Barcelona As Lamine Yamal Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season, Expected To Be Fit For World Cup

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