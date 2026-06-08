Masters Of The Universe Worldwide, India Box Office Collections: He-Man's Return Gets Lukewarm Response

Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe has had a disappointing start at the box office despite being made on a reported budget of $170 million to $200 million.

Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action fantasy adventure has earned $54.3 million worldwide so far. This includes $29.3 million from the United States and Canada and $25 million from overseas markets.

Global Collections

The film opened in North America on June 5 and was expected to earn between $30 million and $35 million during its opening weekend.

It collected $11.7 million on its opening day, including $4.4 million from Thursday previews, before finishing its debut weekend with $29.3 million in the domestic market.

Outside North America, the biggest contributions came from Brazil ($4.5 million), the UK ($3.6 million) and Mexico ($2.8 million). Other markets included Germany, Australia, China, Spain, India and Italy.

India Box Office Performance

According to Pinkvilla, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe collected Rs 5.5-crore gross in its opening weekend in India, with Rs 2.25 crore coming on Sunday alone.

The film earned Rs 1.30 crore on Day 1 and Rs 2 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs 3.30 crore gross. Pinkvilla estimates that the film could finish its Indian run in the range of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore gross.

While the numbers are not particularly strong, the film did show steady growth over the weekend.

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Occupancy And Performance

On Day 4, the film recorded 8.28% overall occupancy in its English version, as per Sacnilk reports.

Chennai emerged as the strongest market with 19% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad (13.5%) and Ahmedabad (10%). At the other end, Kochi recorded the lowest occupancy at 3%. In terms of show count, Hyderabad led with 79 screenings, followed by NCR (70), Bengaluru (69) and Mumbai (54).

About The Film

Based on the popular Masters of the Universe franchise, the film follows a young man who discovers he is Prince Adam, the heir to the kingdom of Eternia. To save his home world, he must recover a magical sword and embrace his destiny as He-Man.

The film stars Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role, alongside Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, Kristen Wiig, Camila Mendes and Alison Brie.

The film was released in India as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

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