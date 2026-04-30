Myanmar Ex-Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Moved To House Arrest, State Media Says

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, according to state media, in a development that could signal a shift in the military junta's stance amid growing global scrutiny.

According to BBC, the 80-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been in detention since the military, led by Min Aung Hlaing, ousted her elected government in a 2021 coup. She had reportedly been held in a high-security facility in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

In a statement carried by state television, Min Aung Hlaing said he had commuted her remaining sentence to be served at the designated residence.

State media also aired an image purportedly showing Suu Kyi seated indoors alongside two uniformed officials.

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However, the announcement has been met with scepticism from her family and legal representatives. Her son, Kim Aris, questioned the credibility of the claim, telling the BBC he had seen no verifiable evidence of the move.

“I hope this is true. I still haven't seen any real evidence to show that she has been moved,” he said.

“Until I'm allowed communication with her, or somebody can independently verify her condition and her whereabouts, then I won't believe anything.”

Aris also dismissed the image broadcast by state media as meaningless, suggesting it dates back to 2022. He added that he has not had any contact with his mother for years, underscoring the continued opacity surrounding her condition.

Suu Kyi's legal team has also said it received no official communication regarding the alleged transfer. Her lawyers have not been granted access to her in over three years, while her family has remained cut off for more than two.

Once the face of Myanmar's democratic transition, Suu Kyi rose to power in 2015 after decades of military rule and years spent under house arrest as a pro-democracy activist. She had earlier endured more than 15 years in confinement before entering government.

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Since her arrest, she has faced a string of charges widely criticised by international observers as politically motivated. Her initial 33-year sentence has been reduced in stages, though details of her health and treatment have remained largely unknown.

Her reappearance in state media now raises speculation that the junta could be preparing for further steps, potentially including a partial or full release.

Analysts say such a move may be aimed at easing Myanmar's diplomatic isolation as the military seeks greater international engagement.

At the same time, the junta has attempted to project a return to civilian rule through a tightly controlled election earlier this year, though real power remains firmly with the military leadership.

Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her non-violent resistance, saw her global standing decline after defending Myanmar at the International Court of Justice over allegations of atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in 2017.

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