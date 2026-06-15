'Iran Deal Text This Week': Vance Sure Of Toll-Free Hormuz; Ties Tehran's Funds To Nuke Pact

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington expects the Strait of Hormuz to remain open and toll-free for the long term as part of its agreement with Iran, adding that the issue will be addressed in upcoming technical negotiations.

“Our expectation is that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long term, and that's the sort of thing that we're going to figure out in these technical negotiations,” Vance told CNBC on Monday.

Vance said the Strait of Hormuz is already witnessing increased traffic and expressed confidence that the waterway will remain open over the long term. He also said the US-Iran agreement includes a two-step verification mechanism and provides Washington with enforcement authority over Iran's nuclear programme.

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The vice president said the US is engaging with all stakeholders within Iran's political system and hopes to release the text of the agreement later this week.

Vance also cited what he described as misreporting surrounding the deal and said Israel would have a seat at the table during the process.

Vance added that Iran would lack the resources to rebuild if negotiations over its nuclear programme fail, according to CNBC.

Earlier Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the agreement with Iran would be bad for Israel and for the entire free world, arguing that Jerusalem must continue efforts to ensure Tehran never acquires nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, Bezalel Smotrich, said the campaign against Iran had achieved significant gains in weakening the country, but stressed that Israel would need to continue pursuing the objective of toppling the Iranian regime in creative ways.

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"The agreement with Iran is bad for Israel and for the entire free world. Period," he wrote.

US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. The deal includes halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of a US naval blockade on Iran.

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