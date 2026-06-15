Iran Deal 'Bad' For Us; Lebanon Is Our War, Israel Minister Says

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the agreement with Iran would be bad for Israel and for the entire free world, arguing that Jerusalem must continue efforts to ensure Tehran never acquires nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, Bezalel Smotrich, said the campaign against Iran had achieved significant gains in weakening the country, but stressed that Israel would need to continue pursuing the objective of toppling the Iranian regime in creative ways.

"The agreement with Iran is bad for Israel and for the entire free world. Period," he wrote.

Smotrich also defended the Israeli government's handling of mounting international pressure, saying, "None of the candidates who see themselves as fit for the premiership would withstand even ten percent of the pressure currently being applied to the Israeli government."

ALSO READ: 'Not Subject To United States': Israel Says US-Iran Agreement Doesn't Bind Them

Turning to Lebanon, Smotrich described the confrontation with Hezbollah as a direct Israeli security challenge.

"In Lebanon, we will be tested. This is our war, our fighters, and the immediate security of our northern residents," he wrote, adding that he would continue to push for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to retain full freedom of action to keep Hezbollah away from Israel's northern border.

ALSO READ: 'Weak, Isolated And Powerless': After US-Iran Peace Deal, Israeli Opposition Leader Says Netanyahu Must Go

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. The deal includes halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of a US naval blockade on Iran.

Despite the announcement, the Israeli army continued to launch airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The Israeli attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500, and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

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