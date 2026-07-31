Aditya Birla Capital Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 40%, Total Income Rises To 12,187 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter, driven by a sharp rise in profit and healthy growth in total income. The company also announced the appointment of a new chief technology officer as part of its senior management team.

Aditya Birla Capital reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,175 crore for the first quarter, up 40.1% from Rs 839 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company's total income rose 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 12,187 crore, compared with Rs 9,531 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings reflect broad-based growth in the company's business during the quarter.

Company Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Separately, Aditya Birla Capital said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Subhash Subramaniam as the company's chief technology officer and a senior management personnel. The appointment was approved on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and will take effect from Aug. 3, 2026.

Shares Trading in Green

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital climbed nearly 3% in intraday trade after the company announced results, trading at Rs 404.35 apiece on NSE around 2.33 pm. The stock has rallied over 58% in the past year, when the broader market index Nifty 200 gained only 2.2%.

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