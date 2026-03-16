Vivo T5X 5G Price In India, Battery, Camera, Chipset, Specs And Features — What To Expect At March 17 Launch

The Vivo T5x 5G, the latest smartphone in Vivo's T-series, is scheduled to launch in India on March 17 at 12 p.m. IST. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, as well as Vivo's online store and offline retail outlets. The company has already confirmed a few features about the device, the primary ones being its massive battery — which the brand claims is the largest in its segment — along with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset that will power it. Vivo T5x 5G's price has also been speculated ahead of its launch.

Vivo T5X 5G Price In India

Vivo T5X 5G's price in India has not been officially revealed yet, but the company has teased it will fall in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 23,000 range, potentially under Rs 23,000 or even around Rs 15,999 to Rs 20,000 based on leaks and expectations, similar to its predecessor.

Vivo T5X 5G Specs And Features

One of the key highlights of the Vivo T5X 5G is its massive 7,200mAh battery, which the company says is the largest in its segment, paired with 44W wired fast charging. Vivo claims exceptional endurance, such as up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music, over 15 hours of gaming like BGMI, 18+ hours of social media use, or 14+ hours of GPS navigation on a single charge.

The Vivo T5X 5G is also confirmed to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset (octa-core), which delivers strong performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 1 million points. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The device has an Ultra Game Mode for immersive and fluid gaming, plus offed 4D gaming vibrations and haptic feedback and a Game Voice Changer that enables voice effects.

Design wise, the Vivo T5X 5G features a flat rear panel with a square camera module with rounded edges, which has a dual rear setup likely led by a 50MP primary sensor, LED flash, and ring light. The front has a centred pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera.

The Vivo T5X 5G will also get an IP69+ rating for dust and water resistance, along with SGS drop resistance and military grade certifications. The phone comes in two colour options, Cyber Green and Star Silver, with at least an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant confirmed.

The display is expected to be a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,250 nits brightness.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colours, Launch Timeline Leaked

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