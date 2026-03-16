Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Likely To Feature Battery 13% Bigger Than Predecessor: Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which is 13% bigger than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as per a report from GalaxyClub. Despite this, it would still not be as large as Galaxy Z TriFold's 5,600 mAh battery.

Other leaks for the device's features include a 'crease-free' foldable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen measuring up to 8 inches, as well as an OLED cover display spanning 6.5 inches. The OLED display was first shown off by Samsung at its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 booth. This display is expected to offer a "seamless" display of text across the screen's folding edges.

Samsung's new foldable OLED panel comes with a laser-drilled metal display plate. The feature helps the phone disperse the stress generated when the user folds the screen, facilitating its crease-free properties as per reports.

The phone is expected to run via the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and leaks point towards the device having 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It may likely be among the first devices to run the stable version of One UI 9, which is a major software update based on Android 17.

One UI 19 is expected to offer 'Ask AI' features, which will give users the ability to ask additional questions about the webpage they are looking at giving personalised answers tailored to individual queries. Other features include a universal clipboard and cross-device compatibility among all Samsung devices.

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