IPL 2026 Points Table: Rahul, Nissanka Power Delhi Capitals' Stunning Chase Over Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals recorded their highest-ever chase in IPL history on Friday, May 1, beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to end their streak of three consecutive defeats. KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) set the foundation with a 110-run opening stand as DC chased down RR's 225/6 with seven wickets and five balls to spare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Nitish Rana chipped in with a quick 33 before Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) shared an unbeaten 49-run stand off 24 balls to finish the game.

The result underlined a complete batting performance from DC who never looked in trouble despite the daunting total.

Earlier in the game, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat. The Royals lost both of their explosive openers inside the first two overs before Parag stepped in to rescue his team, scoring 90 off 50 balls.

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Donavan Ferreira who was traded by DC to RR ahead of the season, scored a quick-fire 47* off just 14 balls against his former team to take RR beyond the 220-run mark.

The win sees Delhi take their tally to eight points from nine matches and climb up to sixth on the IPL 2026 points table. RR remain fourth with 12 points from 10 matches.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after RR vs DC:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 12 1.42 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 12 0.51 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 6 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

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