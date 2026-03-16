Wired Earphones Making A Comeback; Revenue Up 20% In 2026 After Five-Year Sale Slump: Report

Wired headphones are picking up in sales with their revenue up 20% in the first six weeks of 2026, according to sales data from Circana's Retail Tracking service.

The resurgence was observed from 2025 with a 3% growth amounting to $15 million and sales surging 10% in the latter half of the year in the July-December portion. "Multiple brands and price points are seeing sales growth, a signal the trend is widespread," the company said in a blogpost.

Wired headphones had seen sales declines for the past five years with a $42-million drop in 2024, as per the report.

The report stated that the possible reasons for the pickup in interest may be related to price in consumer electronics gadgets due to tariffs and other related factors, with wired headphones posing a cheaper alternative with an average selling price of $13 and the Bluetooth variant at 99$.

ALSO READ: Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Price In India, Battery, Camera, Specs, Features — What To Expect At March 17 Launch

"The trend in wired headphones could be an instance of consumers trading down to a lower cost and lower spec alternative," the firm said.

Another factor that it raised was the increasing popularity of vintage items with consumers possibly seeing wired headphones as a "throwback" product fueled by nostalgia and a fascination with the past. Similar examples include digital point-and-shoot camera sales volumes going up 93% in 2025 led by low-cost models that cost below $200, despite many phone cameras surpassing them in capability and picture quality, Growing sales of vinyl records were also brought up as another example.

Other factors that the BBC noted in its news report on wired headphones' growing popularity include the lack of hassle that users need to put up with to get their bluetooth headphones to connect their devices, as well as improved sound quality as well as being seen as a fashion accessory and a class indicator.

ALSO READ: China's Oppo Reveals World's First Crease-Free Foldable Phone

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.