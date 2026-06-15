Govt Hikes Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF Even As Petrol Export Duty Stays Unchanged

The Centre has raised windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning June 16, while leaving the levy on petrol exports unchanged, according to a notification issued on Monday.

The export duty on diesel has been increased to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 13.5 per litre, while the levy on ATF has been raised to Rs 12.5 per litre from Rs 9.5 per litre. The export duty on petrol remains unchanged at Rs 1.5 per litre.

The revised rates relate to export levies in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC), which were introduced on March 27, 2026, to ensure adequate domestic fuel availability by discouraging exports amid disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

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"The rates for the next fortnight beginning 16th June, 2026 have been notified by the Central government today. Consequently, the rate of duty will be Rs. 14 per litre (SAED - Rs. 14; RIC - Nil) on exports of diesel and Rs. 12.5 per litre (SAED only) on exports of ATF," the government said. "There is no change in the rate of duty on exports of petrol and it continues at Rs. 1.5 per litre."

The government reviews the duty structure every fortnight based on average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing since the previous review. The last revision, effective June 1, had reduced windfall taxes across all three fuel categories.

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The latest increase comes as global crude oil prices have remained elevated following the escalation of tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions through key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market, the government said.

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