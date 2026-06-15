Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 15? Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, More

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged on Monday, June 15. Ever since the US-Iran War began, fuel prices have been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively announced last month. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the US-Iran war as global oil prices have soared due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has impacted oil marketing companies significantly.

State-owned oil firms incurred losses Rs 1,600-1,700 crore per day, over Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 weeks amid the crisis. Consumers are facing a sharp rise in fuel expenses once again, with petrol prices in several cities are set to touch the Rs 114-per-litre, revealing the widening gap in fuel costs across states.

Diesel prices on June 15

Petrol price in Delhi : Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata : Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai : Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai : Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on June 15

Diesel price in Delhi : Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata : Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai : Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad : 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

Read More: Brent Slumps Below $84 A Barrel As Trump Says Iran Deal Complete, Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen

Global Crude Prices

Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington had completed an agreement with Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments.

WTI crude futures for July delivery dropped 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery fell about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.

The decline extended a broader retreat in oil prices as traders responded to signs that a prolonged disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz could ease.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Hormuz would reopen without a toll system and the United States would end its naval blockade of Iran, he said.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level value added tax or VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel. This is why fuel rates differ across all cities.

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