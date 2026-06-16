Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will lock horns in a Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 15.

Match Start Time, Venue

The match will get underway at 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Match Referee

Maurizio Mariani of Italy will be the referee for this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 3

Saudi Arabia wins: 1

Uruguay wins: 1

Draws: 1

Form Guide

Saudi Arabia: L-L-L-L-W-D

Uruguay: W-W-D-L-D-D

Saudi Arabia

Squad

Goalkeepers: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Mohamed Al Owais, Ahmed Alkassar

Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Jehad Thakri, Abdulelah Al Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadesh, Moteb Al Harbi, Nawaf Boushal, Ali Majrashi, Mohammed Abu Alshamat

Midfielders: Ziyad Al Johani, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Alaa Al Hejji, Musab Al Juwayr , Sultan Mandash, Ayman Yahya, Khalid Al Ghannam

Forwards: Salem Al Dawsari, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Feras Al Brikan, Saleh Al Shehri

Probable Starting 11: Mohamed Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Hassan Al Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Bousha; Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al Juwayr, SalemAl-Dawsari; Feras Al Brikan. Coach: Georgios Donis.

Uruguay

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera, Santiago Mele

Defenders: Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araujo, José María Giménez, Santiago Bueno, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez, Matías Viña

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustín Canobbio, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Giorgan de Arrascaeta, Nicolás de la Cruz, Rodrigo Zalazar, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo, Brian Rodríguez

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Darwin Núñez

Probable Starting 11: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Caceres, Santiago Bueno, Mathías Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, M Araujo; Federico Viñas, Darwin Nunez. Coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Players to Watch

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia): Salem Al-Dawsari is Saudi Arabia's best player. He is the leader of the squad and with 34 goals he also is the squad's leading goal scorer. Al-Dawsari brings in plenty of experience and his experience will be crucial in helping Saudi Arabia negotiate Uruguay.

Salem Al-Dawsari is Saudi Arabia's best player. He is the leader of the squad and with 34 goals he also is the squad's leading goal scorer. Al-Dawsari brings in plenty of experience and his experience will be crucial in helping Saudi Arabia negotiate Uruguay. Federico Valverde (Uruguay): Federico Valverde is the team's talismanic mid-fielder. Uruguay's squad doesn't have a promising striker who can guarantee goals. In such scenario, Valverde's penchant to score goals from long range will come handy.

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How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: DD Sports To Broadcast These Matches — Check Details

How To Watch LIVE Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

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