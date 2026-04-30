Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar's Film Records Lower Occupancy, Mints This Amount

Bhooth Bangla continues its second-week run with a noticeable slowdown at the box office. On Day 14 (Thursday), the Priyadarshan directorial has earned around Rs 1.37 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 126.02 crore, as per Sacnilk reports.

The film's gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 149.67 crore. It is presently running across 5,4266 shows nationwide.

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Occupancy Trends

The horror-comedy has seen a drop in audience turnout as it nears the end of its second week. On Day 14, overall occupancy remained low at around 9-10%, reflecting reduced footfall. Morning shows opened at approximately 5.54%, with a slight rise in afternoon occupancy to about 11.54%.

Compared to earlier days in Week 2, this dip highlights a gradual decline, which is typical as weekday fatigue sets in and newer releases begin attracting attention.

Regional Performance

Among key cities, Jaipur reported the highest occupancy at around 13%, followed by Bengaluru at approximately 11.5%. Lucknow recorded close to 10%, while NCR and Mumbai remained steady at around 9% each. Pune saw moderate traction with about 8.5% occupancy.

On the lower side, Ahmedabad reported around 8%, Kolkata at 6.5%, and Hyderabad and Bhopal hovered near 6%. Surat and Chandigarh saw minimal turnout at roughly 5%, while Chennai had very limited shows but showed slightly better percentage in occupancy due to fewer screenings.

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Overall Trend So Far

Akshay Kumar starrer opened with Rs 3.75 crore in previews and gained strong momentum over its first weekend, collecting Rs 12.25 crore on Friday, Rs 19 crore on Saturday, and Rs 23 crore on Sunday, ending Week 1 at Rs 84.40 crore.

In Week 2, collections saw fluctuations with a weekend boost — Rs 10.75 crore on Day 9 and Rs 12.50 crore on Day 10 — but weekday numbers dipped again to a 3-4% range, bringing the Week 2 total to around Rs 41.39 crore so far.

About The Film

The film Bhoot Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and follows a horror-comedy set inside a mysterious palace where strange supernatural events begin to unfold during a wedding.

While the film enjoyed a strong start, its second-week trend suggests a steady decline as it moves further in its theatrical run.

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