Dacoit OTT Release Details: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Action Thriller Online?

The much-awaited action-thriller Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is all set to make its digital debut soon. The film, released on April 10, 2026, received a warm response from the audience during its theatrical run. Fans who missed the film in theatres or want to experience the thrill again will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Dacoit - Box Office Journey

The Telugu-Hindi action thriller started with great opening figures of Rs 6.55 crore. The opening weekend also accumulated impressive figures of Rs 6.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.4 crore on Sunday. However, following the usual weekday dip, the numbers gradually slowed down as the week 1 collections wrapped at Rs 28.45 crore.

The film witnessed a sharp drop in its second week, with the highest single-day collection being just over Rs 1 crore. Week 2 eventually closed with a total of Rs 5.67 crore.

Despite facing tough competition from big releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla, the film managed to collect around Rs 55.23 crore worldwide. In India, it grossed approximately Rs 41.65 crore, with the Telugu version contributing the major share.

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About The Film

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is a romantic action thriller. The story revolves around a man who gets falsely imprisoned and his intense love story as he takes revenge from his ex-lover. It mixes thrilling action sequences with emotional depth.

Adivi Sesh plays the lead role, while Mrunal Thakur takes up the female lead. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Prakash Raj, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

The movie was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, aiming for a wider audience.

Dacoit OTT Release - When And Where To Watch?

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Dacoit is set to premiere on OTT on May 8, 2026. It is expected to be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The particular date is being widely reported across several platforms.

If the reports are true, the film will make its digital debut after 4 weeks of its theatrical run. However, an official announcement from the makers of the film is yet to be made.

Moreover, earlier reports had suggested Amazon Prime Video as the streaming partner, but the latest updates claim that Netflix has secured the digital rights. As May 8 gets closer, an official statement from the streaming giants and the makers of the film is awaited.

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