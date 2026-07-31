RailTel Corp Shares Fall Nearly 3% Even As Q1 Revenue Surges 20%

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. fell over 3% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 285.95 apiece after the company announced its Q1FY27 results a day earlier. The stock opened 0.25 lower and then slided further.

RailTel Corp. Ltd. 's net profit saw a 0.5% downturn to Rs 65.8 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company saw a profit of Rs 66.1 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 20.1% increase to Rs 893 crore, compared to Rs 744 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 13.6% to Rs 132 crore, compared to Rs 116 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.7% from 15.6%.

RailTel Corp Q1 (YoY)

Net Profit down 0.5% to Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore.

Revenue up 20.1% to Rs 893 crore versus Rs 744 crore.

Ebitda up 13.6% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 116 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 14.7% versus 15.6%.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price Today

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 3.38% to Rs 284.30 apiece on Friday at 9:17 a.m. This compares to a 0.02% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 22.62% in the last 12 months and 23.43% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.66 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.32.

Out of two analysts tracking the company, both maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 300 implies an upside of 4.9%.

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