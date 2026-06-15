FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Thrash Curacao 7-1; Netherlands-Japan Ends 2-2; Ivory Coast Beat Ecuador 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2026 action continued through Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday, giving football fans plenty to wake up to. Germany kicked off their campaign against World Cup debutants Curaçao in Houston, while Japan and the Netherlands served up an entertaining Group F clash in Texas. The night's action concluded with Ivory Coast taking on Ecuador in Philadelphia.

Here's a quick look at how the three matches unfolded:

Germany Run Riot Against Curaçao

Germany made a statement in their opening Group E fixture, cruising to a commanding 7-1 win over World Cup newcomers Curaçao. Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (twice), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all found the net as Julian Nagelsmann's side overwhelmed their opponents.

For Curaçao, however, it was still a historic night. Livano Comenencia scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal, giving their fans a moment to cherish despite the heavy defeat. Germany briefly looked rattled after conceding the equaliser but quickly took control and never looked back, sending an early warning to the rest of the tournament.

Japan Fight Back Twice To Hold Netherlands

Japan showed plenty of character in their Group F opener, battling back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands.

The Dutch took the lead through Virgil van Dijk before Keito Nakamura restored parity early in the second half. Crysencio Summerville then put Ronald Koeman's side back in front just after the hour mark, only for Japan to strike again late on when Daichi Kamada was credited with the equaliser after Koki Ogawa's header took a deflection off him in the 89th minute.

Playing without injured captain Wataru Endo, Japan delivered a disciplined and determined performance to secure what could prove to be a valuable point in the race for the knockout stages.

Amad's Late Strike Gives Ivory Coast Winning Start

Ivory Coast left it late but eventually claimed all three points with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their Group E opener. The breakthrough arrived in the 90th minute when Manchester United winger Amad Diallo coolly finished from Wilfried Singo's pass to spark celebrations among the African side.

Both teams had chances before then, with Ecuador's John Yeboah and Alan Minda hitting the crossbar, while Elye Wahi also struck the woodwork for Ivory Coast after excellent work from teenager Yan Diomande.

In the end, Amad's late moment of quality proved the difference as Ivory Coast joined Germany at the top of Group E after the opening round of matches.

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