FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden Crush Tunisia 5-1 As Ayari Steals The Show With Brace

Yasin Ayari scored twice and Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres also got on the scoresheet as Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 in a Group F match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday.

Ayari got Sweden off to a flying start in the seventh minute, lashing home from the edge of the box after a poor Tunisian clearance. The Brighton midfielder kept his celebration muted — his father is Tunisian.

Isak made it two on the half-hour mark, finishing coolly after Gyökeres picked him out on the counter. The Liverpool striker cut inside and slotted past goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh to double the lead.

Also Read: Japan Fans Win Praise For Cleaning Stadium After Thrilling 2-2 Draw With Netherlands

Tunisia had little to offer going forward but pulled one back just before the break through Omar Rekik, who got on the end of their first shot on target with a glancing header.

The second half was one-way traffic. Isak robbed a Tunisian defender high up the pitch and laid it off for Gyökeres, who made no mistake to restore the two-goal cushion just after the hour.

Substitute Svanberg added a fourth in the 84th minute after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review overturned an offside call. Ayari had the last word in the sixth minute of stoppage time, firing a long-range effort into the far corner to round off a memorable personal display.

Sweden go top of Group F on three points, ahead of the Netherlands and Japan, who earlier played out a 2-2 draw.



ALSO READ: Real Madrid Agree Deal For Bernardo Silva As Florentino Perez Accelerates Summer Rebuild

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.