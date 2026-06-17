Tata Motors PV Stock Tumbles Nearly 10% — Here's Why

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) plunged nearly 10% on Wednesday, emerging as the top loser on the Nifty 50, after investors reacted negatively to Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) latest outlook and investor day commentary.

TMPV shares were trading around Rs 355 apiece in afternoon trade, down 9.8% on the day. By 3 pm, the stock had pared some losses but was still down 8.24% at Rs 361.15. The stock has fallen 12.5% over the past year, underperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined 3.3% during the same period. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Why Did Tata Motors PV Shares Fall?

The sharp sell-off followed JLR's fiscal year 2027 guidance, which raised concerns among investors about profitability and cash generation despite expectations of revenue growth.

JLR said it expects revenue to rise 13% in fiscal year 2027. However, the company guided for an EBIT margin of 4%, a level that disappointed investors amid rising cost pressures and global uncertainties. The luxury carmaker also expects operating cash flow to merely break even in fiscal year 2027 after reporting negative operating cash flow of GBP 2.3 billion in fiscal year 2026.

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Since JLR contributes nearly 80% of Tata Motors' consolidated revenue, any change in the British luxury vehicle maker's outlook has a significant impact on investor sentiment toward the parent company.

Growth Plans Amid Challenges

At its investor day, JLR reiterated its ambition to achieve double-digit revenue growth over the medium term while accelerating expansion in North America, its largest market.

The company said it intends to sharpen its focus on the Defender brand and has set an ambitious target of growing its US business to the size of JLR's entire current global business.

JLR also reaffirmed its commitment to invest GBP 18 billion through fiscal year 2029 as part of its long-term transformation strategy. The company said it would continue investing in high-potential markets including India and West Asia.

The luxury carmaker further announced that Jaguar's new luxury four-door GT-Type 01 model will be unveiled later this year.

Investors remain concerned about the impact of trade policies and external disruptions on JLR's profitability.

The company has been facing pressure from US tariffs, particularly because it lacks local manufacturing facilities in the United States for key models such as the Defender and Range Rover. The US remains one of JLR's most important markets.

To offset these pressures, JLR is pursuing a cost-reduction programme aimed at delivering savings of $2.3 billion over two years while maintaining its GBP 18 billion investment plan announced in fiscal 2024.

The automaker is also dealing with broader industry challenges including trade uncertainty, a recent cyberattack, supplier disruptions and slowing global automobile demand.

Sentiment toward luxury automakers was further dented after German carmaker BMW lowered its profitability forecast.

BMW warned that its automotive margin could fall to as low as 1% in 2026, citing weak demand in China and geopolitical tensions stemming from the conflict involving Iran. BMW shares fell as much as 11.5% following the announcement.

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