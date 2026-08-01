Salman Khan Reportedly Takes Massive Pay Cut For Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63. Here's Why

Salman Khan is reportedly making an exception to his usual remuneration for his upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally. While the Bollywood superstar is known for commanding one of the industry's highest fees, fresh reports suggest he has agreed to a significantly lower upfront payment for SVC63.

The reported decision has sparked curiosity among fans, especially given Salman's long-standing reputation for premium paychecks.

Salman Khan Reportedly Charging Rs 70 Crore for SVC63

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Salman Khan will reportedly receive Rs 70 crore for SVC63, instead of his usual Rs 120 crore remuneration. The report claims this marks one of the biggest reductions in the actor's fee in recent years.

An industry insider told the publication that the decision was influenced by Salman's close friendship with Rafi Kazi, who reportedly played a key role in bringing the project together. The source further claimed that Kazi will also be credited as one of the producers of the film.

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Friendship With Rafi Kazi Reportedly Behind The Decision

The FPJ reported that the insider stated that Salman agreed to reduce his upfront fee because of his personal bond with Rafi Kazi. The source added that the actor chose to support the project by accepting a lower payment, making the friendship factor the primary reason behind the reported decision.

However, the report also noted that it remains unclear whether Salman has negotiated a backend profit-sharing arrangement for the film. The insider reportedly said there was no information available regarding any such deal.

Salman Has Often Preferred Profit-Sharing Deals

Over the years, Salman Khan has frequently opted for business models that give him a share in a film's profits rather than relying solely on a fixed remuneration. Since Dabangg (2010), several of his projects have either been produced by members of his family or backed by his own banner, Salman Khan Films.

Dabangg was produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan, while Bodyguard was backed by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

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What's Next For Salman Khan?

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The makers have not yet announced the film's official release date.

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