Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's Marvel Film Continues Strong Run

Tom Holland's latest outing as the iconic web-slinger continues its strong theatrical run across India. After opening to an impressive response, the Marvel superhero film has maintained steady momentum over the weekend, drawing audiences across multiple languages.

The film is witnessing healthy footfalls in premium formats as well as dubbed versions, helping it strengthen its overall box office performance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 3 India Box Office

Sacnilk reports that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected an estimated Rs 36.12 crore net in India on Day 3. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 146.07 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 174.09 crore. The final Day 3 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently screening across 12,021 shows nationwide, registering an overall occupancy of 73.9% on its third day.

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Language-Wise Collection And Occupancy

As reported by Sacnilk, the English version continues to lead the collections on Day 3 with Rs 21.70 crore net (live), followed by the Hindi version with Rs 11.29 crore net (live). The Tamil version has earned Rs 1.96 crore, while the Telugu version has added Rs 1.17 crore to the tally.

In terms of occupancy, the Hindi version recorded the strongest response at 97.0%, followed by Tamil at 66.0%, English at 59.0%, and Telugu at 36.0%.

Major Cities Drive Occupancy

According to Sacnilk data, the English (3D) version reported an overall occupancy of 63.22%, with Chennai leading at 92.0%, followed by Hyderabad at 71.0%, while Bengaluru and the National Capital Region (NCR) each registered 65.0%.

For the English (2D) version, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 95.5%, ahead of Hyderabad at 71.5%. Meanwhile, the Hindi (3D) version saw NCR record 51.0% occupancy, with Chandigarh close behind at 53.5%. In the Hindi (2D) format, Jaipur posted 37.0%, while NCR stood at 35.0%.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest film in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker. The film follows the superhero as he navigates fresh challenges while balancing his personal life and responsibilities.

Featuring large-scale action sequences, emotional moments and new characters, the movie has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with premium formats including 2D and 3D.

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