Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Secures Rs 75 Crore Music Deal With T-Series Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Ahead of its global trailer launch on July 30, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has reportedly achieved a major business milestone. T-Series has acquired the music rights for both parts of the upcoming mythological epic in a deal involving a Rs 75 crore.

T-Series Acquires Music Rights

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the audio rights attracted interest from several leading music labels before T-Series secured the deal. The company paid a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore, making the agreement different from a standard music rights acquisition.

A close associate of T-Series confirmed the development, saying, "T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film's soundtrack."

The associate further said, "As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs 75 crore for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana."

The soundtrack is expected to be one of the film's biggest attractions, as A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have teamed up for the first time on an Indian feature film.

New Trailer Release Schedule

The makers have also unveiled a new release schedule for the much-awaited trailer on Tuesday.

Sharing the update on social media, they wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 am IST worldwide."

The trailer was earlier scheduled to arrive on July 24, but producer Namit Malhotra later said it was postponed after the film signed a worldwide distribution partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, allowing the team to plan a global launch.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Release Time Revealed: Makers Opt For Auspicious Brahma Muhurat

What We Know About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The trailer was first screened for select media and fans at the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi before being showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The two-part epic is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Was Ramayana's Trailer Postponed Hours Before Release?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.