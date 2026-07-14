TCS, Heritage Foods, Saint Gobain, Bharat Bijlee Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be of interest on Tuesday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.5000 15 Jul 2026 Bharat Bijlee Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 15 Jul 2026 Heritage Foods Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 15 Jul 2026 KFin Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 15 Jul 2026 Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 15 Jul 2026 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 15 Jul 2026

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 15 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 14 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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