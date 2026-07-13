'She Is A Beautiful, Talented Girl': Hema Malini Backs Deepika Padukone To Portray Her In A Biopic

Veteran actor Hema Malini has expressed her admiration for Deepika Padukone, saying the Bollywood star would be a suitable choice to portray her if a biographical film on her life is ever made. The veteran actor made the remarks during a special event held to celebrate her remarkable 60-year journey in Indian cinema.

When asked who she would like to see play her on screen in a future biopic, Hema Malini responded positively to the suggestion of Deepika Padukone. She said that if Deepika wished to take up the role, she would be happy to see her do it, adding that the actor is both beautiful and talented.

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A Long-Standing Association Between Hema And Deepika

The connection between Hema Malini and Deepika Padukone goes back several years. In 2017, Hema invited Deepika to launch her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Deepika has also drawn inspiration from Hema's iconic screen image. In her debut film Om Shanti Om (2007), the character Shantipriya was inspired by Hema Malini's celebrated "Dream Girl" persona, making the admiration between the two actors well known in the industry.

Celebrating Six Decades In Indian Cinema

Hema Malini shared these thoughts during Hema Malini – Live In Concert: Celebrating the Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee – 60 Glorious Years in Cinema, which was held at Shanmukh Ananda Hall in Mumbai on Friday.

The charity event was produced and directed by RJ Anirudh and celebrated the veteran actor's long and successful career in the film industry.

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Emotional Tributes to Family

The event also featured a special tribute to Hema Malini's late husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89.

During her address, Hema also remembered her late mother and former manager, Jaya Chakravarti, acknowledging her unwavering support throughout her career. She credited her mother for guiding her professional journey and emphasised the important role parents, especially mothers, play in shaping the lives and careers of their children.

Hema said the encouragement and support of her family were instrumental in helping her achieve success in Indian cinema.

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