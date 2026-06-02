Rhea Chakraborty Says Aryan Khan's Legal Battle Reminded Her Of Brother Showik's Struggles

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life, reflecting on the legal battles that followed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the emotional impact those events continue to have on her.

In a recent conversation with Variety India, Rhea spoke about seeing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan face intense public scrutiny during his legal troubles and explained why the situation felt deeply personal.

Why Aryan Khan's Case Felt Familiar?

Recalling the period when Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea said the developments reminded her of what her younger brother Showik Chakraborty had gone through.

"When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar. In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik's story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch," she said.

Rhea added that she chose not to engage with media discussions around the matter. "I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not," she said.

Reflecting On Her Time In Jail

The actress also spoke candidly about her experience in jail and the emotional challenges that came with it.

"The hardest part about being in jail is being in jail. Just knowing that you are no longer part of society. You are a number. You are not a person," she said.

"You are deemed unfit to live in society. You are so bad or so pathetic that you are considered harmful to society. That is why you have been put away. It really crushes your ego completely. Your self-esteem, too," Rhea added.

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Impact On Mental Health

Rhea admitted that the uncertainty surrounding freedom and legal proceedings had a lasting impact on her mental well-being.

"You question a lot of things. Being away from family and being so uncertain about your liberty and your freedom is really challenging," she said.

The actor revealed that she went through what she described as a "whole victim-spiralling" phase, dealing with grief, anger, anxiety, tears and PTSD. She added that some of those emotions still surface from time to time.

The Controversy

Rhea found herself at the centre of a nationwide controversy following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Multiple investigations followed, and she faced allegations that were widely debated in the public sphere. Earlier this year, the CBI reportedly cleared her of the accusations connected to the case.

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