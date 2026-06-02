Trump Picks Loyalist Bill Pulte To Head Intel Days After Tulsi Gabbard's Exit

With no prior intelligence background, Bill Pulte has been tapped by US President Donald Trump to be America's Director of National Intelligence (DNI), marking a surprise appointment that places a trusted political ally at the helm of the nation's top intelligence office.

Pulte will succeed Tulsi Gabbard, who announced her resignation last month to care for her husband following a diagnosis of a rare form of bone cancer.

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Although Gabbard had indicated she would remain in office until June 30, Trump moved ahead with the appointment.

The decision places a loyal supporter in one of his administration's most sensitive positions.

Pulte has been a vocal backer of Trump's policies and was among those who publicly called for the removal of former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell.

He has also pursued mortgage fraud allegations involving several Democratic figures.

Announcing the move on Truth Social, Trump praised Pulte's leadership at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), citing his management of matters involving the stability of US financial markets and oversight of more than $10 trillion linked to mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

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Pulte will continue serving as FHFA director and chairman of both mortgage agencies while taking on the intelligence role.

The DNI is responsible for coordinating and overseeing 18 US intelligence agencies, though the office does not directly manage covert intelligence operations.

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