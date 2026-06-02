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Zee Rolls Out Unite8 Sports Channels Across India After MIB Approval Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Four channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD - have gone live across more than 500 cable and distribution platforms nationwide, said a company statement.

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Zee Rolls Out Unite8 Sports Channels Across India After MIB Approval Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Zee announced an eight-year partnership with FIFA to broadcast all matches, including World Cup 2026, in the Indian market.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI generated image
New Delhi:

Leading broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Tuesday announced the launch of its sports broadcasting portfolio under the 'Unite8 Sports' brand after receiving the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The development comes a day after the company announced an eight-year partnership with the world soccer body, FIFA, to broadcast all matches, including World Cup 2026, in the Indian market.

ALSO READ | Axis Capital Remains Bearish On Zee Entertainment Despite FIFA World Cup Broadcast Deal

Four channels -- Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD -- have gone live across more than 500 cable and distribution platforms nationwide, said a company statement.

These sports networks will offer coverage of a wide range of sporting events, including football, cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, boxing and combat sports.

Commenting on the development, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, said: "Our focus is on ensuring seamless access for viewers, supported by strong partnerships across the distribution ecosystem. We are geared up to present the upcoming FIFA events across our channels, and we remain well-positioned to deliver a compelling viewing experience to fans across the Nation.”

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee Entertainment Wins Broadcast Rights In India For Football's Biggest Event

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