'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Over Controversial Stand-Up Clip

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral stand-up clip has taken another turn, with his Instagram account now appearing to be deactivated. Users searching for his profile are seeing an account with zero followers and zero following, suggesting it has been temporarily disabled amid the ongoing backlash.

While Pranit More's main Instagram account (@rj_pranit) appears to have been deactivated, his secondary account, @maharashtrianbhau, remains active with over 1 million followers.

How The Controversy Started?

The issue stemmed from a now-deleted video from Pranit More's stand-up show that went viral.

In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, spoke about a date where he spent around Rs 370 on chicken biryani and implied that he expected something in return because he paid for the meal.

His remark, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi," quickly drew criticism, with many social media users calling it offensive and reflective of a problematic attitude towards women and consent.

Why Pranit More Faced Backlash?

As the clip spread online, attention also turned to More's reaction. Many users felt he failed to challenge the comment and instead laughed along during the interaction. Critics also questioned the decision to share the clip publicly.

Several influencers weighed in on the controversy, including Sakshi Shivdasani, who described the comments made during the show as "gross and disgusting."

Apologies And Consequences

As criticism mounted, More removed the video and issued a public apology.

"I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Pranit More Show Row: Audience Member Loses Job Over Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Comment

Jangra also apologised, saying his comments were insensitive and never intended to offend anyone.

The controversy later reached Jangra's employer, Gurugram-based Starvik Design. After reviewing the matter, the company terminated his employment, stating that the growing backlash was affecting the workplace.

Debate Continues Online

While both More and Jangra have apologised, the incident continues to fuel discussions online about consent, accountability in comedy and the responsibility of creators when sharing audience interactions.

With More's Instagram account now deactivated, the controversy remains one of the most talked-about social media debates of the week.

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