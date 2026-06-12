Kriti Sanon Sells Mumbai Apartments For Whooping Rs 8.9 Crore — Check Details

Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur and mother Geeta, has exited four residential property investments in Mumbai's Andheri West.

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartments were purchased by filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra for a total consideration of Rs 8.9 crore. All four deals were registered in April this year.

Details Of The Property Sale

According to Squre Yards, the sale comprised four apartments within the Raheja Classique complex in Andheri West. Among them were two larger units that were sold for Rs 3.23 crore each. Both apartments span 654 sq ft in built-up area and 545 sq ft in carpet area, and come with one car parking slot. Registration documents show that each transaction involved stamp duty of Rs 19.41 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The other two apartments, which are comparatively smaller in size, were sold for Rs 1.21 crore each. These units measure 246 sq ft in built-up area and 205 sq ft in carpet area. For both transactions, stamp duty amounted to Rs 7.29 lakh, while registration charges were Rs 30,000 each.

Property Gains Over Time

According to Square Yards, Geeta Sanon had purchased two of the flats in 2013 for a combined Rs 1.40 crore. Kriti and Nupur Sanon bought the remaining two apartments in 2017 for around Rs 2.90 crore.

Together, the family's total investment in the four properties was about Rs 4.31 crore. With the latest sale valued at Rs 8.9 crore, the properties have appreciated by nearly Rs 4.6 crore, more than doubling their original investment over the years.

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Andheri West A Real Estate Hotspot

Andheri West is among Mumbai's most sought-after residential markets due to its strong connectivity to the international airport, major road networks, suburban rail services and the Mumbai Metro. Its proximity to key business centres such as SEEPZ, MIDC, BKC and Film City continues to make it a preferred location for professionals and entertainment industry personalities.

About The Sanon Family

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014 and has since become one of Bollywood's leading actresses, while also venturing into the beauty and wellness business. Her sister, Nupur Sanon, is an actress and singer, and their mother, Geeta Sanon, has been associated with the family's real-estate investments.

Who Is Mukesh Chhabra?

The buyer, Mukesh Chhabra, is one of Bollywood's most prominent casting directors, known for discovering and nurturing new talent. He also made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara (2020), the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

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