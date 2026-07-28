COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT At 3 PM; Check Direct Link And Schedule Ahead

The COMEDK Seat Allocation results for the first round of the 2026 counselling process are set to be declared today, 28 July 2026, at 3 PM, on the official website comedk.org. This release comes after an extended option-editing period that took place from 17 July 2026 to 24 July 2026, following a delay in the original schedule put forth by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

According to the latest COMEDK seat matrix update, there are a total of 24,576 seats available for the Round 1 counselling. Candidates are urged to examine the seat matrix prior to making their choices.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Institutes of Karnataka will activate the link for the first round of seat allotments on the official website, comedk.org.

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to check the COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result will be provided here -> Direct Link

How To Check COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Log in using your application number or user ID together with your password.

Step 3: Access the “Decision Making” section on the dashboard.

Step 4: Review the assigned college, course, and your preference order number.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the allocation order for your records.

The COMEDK UGET Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allocation results will be revealed on July 28, 2026, at 3 PM, followed by the decision-making process and confirmation of choice for the assigned seat, along with online fee payment from July 28 to July 31, 2026 (3 PM).

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COMDEK 2026 Seat Allocation: Round 1 timeline

Candidates who have been assigned seats must report to their designated colleges by August 3, 2026, at 12 noon, while the option to cancel a seat for those who accepted a Round 1 seat will remain open from July 28 to August 3, 2026 (3 PM). The notice also states that candidates from Round 1 can cancel their seat during the Round 2 cancellation window as well.

COMDEK 2026 Seat Allocation: Total available for round 1

According to the latest COMEDK seat matrix update, there are a total of 24,576 seats available for the Round 1 counselling. Candidates are urged to examine the seat matrix prior to making their choices to ensure they select appropriately for the final COMEDK seat allocation. Check the link for the COMEDK 2026 Round 1 seat matrix and participating colleges.

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