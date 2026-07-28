City Union Bank Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25% As NII Surges, Asset Quality Improves

City Union Bank reported a strong performance for the first quarter, with net profit rising 25.1% year-on-year, supported by robust growth in net interest income and operating profit, while asset quality continued to improve. The lender posted a net profit of Rs 383 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 306 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII), a key measure of a bank's core earnings, grew 31% year-on-year to Rs 820 crore from Rs 625 crore, reflecting healthy growth in its lending business. Net interest margin stood At 3.78% in comparison to 3.54% a year ago. Operating profit also registered a strong performance, rising 28.8% to Rs 581 crore against Rs 451 crore in the year-ago quarter, indicating steady improvement in the bank's core operating performance.

On the asset quality front, City Union Bank reported further improvement in both gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios. Gross NPA declined to 1.73% at the end of the June quarter from 1.91% in the preceding March quarter. Net NPA also improved to 0.61%, compared with 0.68% in the previous quarter, reflecting continued progress in managing stressed assets.

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Meanwhile, provisions stood at Rs 78 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 70 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, provisioning declined sharply from Rs 120 crore reported in the March quarter.

While the loan growth for the quarter stood at 25%, return on assets was at 1.57% in comparison to 1.55% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

City Union Bank Share Price Today

After the earnings announcement the shares rose nearly 8% on Tuesday. The shares as of 3:10 p.m. were trading 7.53% higher at Rd 238,27 per share on the NSE. The shares have risen 3.54% in one week and 19.67% in one month. The shares were up 9.79% year-to-date and 54.99% in the last one year.

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