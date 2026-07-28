Bengaluru Home Sales Surge 16% But Hyderabad Slips 3% In H1 2026

Bengaluru and Hyderabad presented a study in contrasts in India's residential market during H1 2026, with the two southern cities moving in opposite directions even as the overall market grew 3% year-on-year to 1,38,382 units, according to JLL's latest Real Estate Intelligence Service data.

Bengaluru led all major markets with a 16% year-on-year rise in home sales to 35,017 units, backed by an even sharper 41% jump in new launches to 48,748 units, the steepest among the top seven cities. Hyderabad, by contrast, saw sales decline 3% to 16,067 units, with launches also falling 14% to 17,281 units, making it one of only three cities to post a sales contraction in H1 2026.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad are presenting a contrasting picture when it comes to home sales in 2026

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Eye On The Rest Of Metros

The broader market told a more layered story. Chennai emerged as the fastest-growing market with a 27% surge in sales to 8,587 units, while Delhi NCR grew a more modest 7% to 20,761 units. Mumbai, India's largest market by volume, saw sales dip marginally by 1% to 28,518 units even as launches rose 18%. Pune recorded the sharpest decline among all cities, with sales falling 14% to 22,782 units. Kolkata sales were flat, down 1% to 6,650 units.

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Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune together accounted for around 62% of residential sales volume in H1 2026, while Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR collectively made up 76% of total sales, reinforcing their position as India's primary housing hubs.

"The H1 2026 performance underscores the maturity of India's residential sector, with 138,382 units sold representing a solid 3% year-on-year growth despite temporary quarterly moderation," said Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director (Chennai & Coimbatore) and Head of Residential Services, India, JLL.

Capital values rose across all major markets during H1 2026, with year-on-year increases ranging between 6% and 15%. Bengaluru recorded the sharpest price appreciation at 15%, followed by Chennai and Kolkata, both at 13%.

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